Crafting creative compositions for curious minds

CHENNAI: Have you heard of the koala?

He eats the leaves of the eucalyptus tree,

He won’t eat any other kind of leaf,

Just the leaves of the eucalyptus tree.’

The lines are rhythmically hymned by two kids while looking at a koala, hanging on to a tree, in The Koala Song on NotesnLines. The YouTube channel features an engaging line-up of such songs and poems packed with meaningful lyrics, peppy music and captivating childcentric visuals. “In this song, the ‘particular’ koala is tempted with the leaves of trees we find in our country. The song lends itself to a variety of discussions on marsupials, the koala, Australia and the trees of India.

It’s high time we get rid of time-tested nursery rhymes such as Humpty Dumpty and Twinkle, twinkle little star. There’s so much scope for improvement in our educational system, right from kindergarten level,” offers Sujatha Jaishankar, the creative head of the channel. The year 2020 saw the emergence of a new kind of normal, with a boom in online activities, as the pandemic took over the world. Despite schools remaining shut and restricted outdoor time, many children were introduced to a plethora of storytelling sessions, interactive workshops and e-learning sessions at their disposal.

Sujatha Jaishankar

NotesnLines, launched in 2020, was one such virtual initiative to educate and entertain kindergarten and primary schoolchildren. Emphasising the reason behind targeting the specific age-group, Sujatha explains, “Kids remember and learn better through songs, poems and stories. As educators, we hold the key to kindle and spark their curiosity, depending on how you present a topic. The whole of last year has paved the way for kids to consume more such meaningful and innovative contents.” Having already conceptualised programmes such as Funda! Fun! and Imaginglish; she runs the current project with a team comprising Kashyap Jaishankar, music composer; Preethi Bharath, video animator; and Veni Subramanian, photographer. The YouTube channel with 26 songs and two poems has 436 subscribers so far. “The appeal for a song lies in easy lyrics, clear pronunciation and child-focused animation.

A fairly exhaustive description indicates options for using a specific song. It is possible for an educator to use the song to suit a specific purpose. The songs are focussed on building and enhancing learning skills in English. Alongside fun facts, it helps with comprehension, vocabulary, reading and referencing ability. To keep the visuals engaging, we’ve used characters from the animal kingdom as kids find them interesting. We would be happy to share with educational institutions so that it reaches a larger number,” suggests Sujatha. The channel provides easy and free access to a wide variety of learning content. Sujatha’s and her team’s intent is to reach out to as many children as possible.

“Routing the link to the parent body through the institution is the right way forward, as the parent then knows the same has been vetted by the institution and is therefore safe for their children,” she assures. NotesnLines also has an active Instagram presence. “We’re trying to reach out to kids on all platforms. There’s something called Factofile Friday where we share tidbits on birds and animals. We are working on more such innovative concepts,” says Sujatha. In her two-decade journey of working with children, Sujatha has donned the hats of a storyteller, script-writer, composer, choreographer and more.

She attributes her out-of-the-box line of thinking to her long stint, from the late 90’s to the early 20’s, as a teacher at HLC International School in Navalur. “Sudha Mahesh, the dean of the school, was an excellent mentor. She encouraged me to use creative methods to facilitate learning. My kids went to KFI School and I believed in the school’s philosophy of conceptual learning. It inspired me to explore unconventional modes of teaching,” says Sujatha, who’s also freelanced and engaged in a variety of projects in creating and conducting learning programmes, and content development for educational institutions.

For details, NotesnLines is available on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.