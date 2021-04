By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two men on Thursday. The deceased, M Anbazhagan, was consuming liquor at a Tasmac outlet near Puzhal.

“He had ordered a boiled egg as had two others, Krishnamoorthy and Appuraj. When the waiter brought it there was a confusion that turned into a fist fight,” said the police.

The staff managed to bring a compromise, after which, Anbazhagan left. However, the duo followed him and attacked. They were arrested.