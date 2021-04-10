Man held for raping minor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the city. The accused was identified as Vasudevan from Periyar Nagar in Thiruninravur, who works as a painter. The girl is a class 10 student and the man had been stalking the girl for a while, said the police.

A few days ago, he barged into her house when she was alone and allegedly raped her, the police added. A complaint was registered at an All Women Police Station and he was arrested under POCSO charges. He was later remanded to judicial custody.