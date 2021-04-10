Mentally challenged man reunited with kin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old mentally challenged man, who was missing for the last two years, was reunited with his brother on April 6, by Udavum Karangal, an NGO. He was found to be suffering from depression and was starving for days. He also had violent behaviour.

The man started to divulge small details on regular counselling. He is married and has a daughter. He also has three brothers and a sister. He was admitted to Udavum Karangal on March 19 by social workers at Thiruverkadu and later, was reunited with family in Jamkhandi, Karnataka.