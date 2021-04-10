Nerkundram murder: Two juveniles among seven held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old youth in Nerkundram, said the police. The arrested persons include two juveniles aged around 17, two 19-year-olds, and the prime accused and a history-sheeter, Dhananjayan.

While four persons were arrested on Thursday morning, three others, including the prime accused, were caught on the same night. The incident happened at the midnight of April 7 when the victim, Narayanan, who had discontinued polytechnic education, was walking home at Shakthi Nagar in Nerkundram. A seven-member gang stabbed Narayanan and fled the spot. According to police sources, Narayanan had previously attacked Dhananjayan.

Two held

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested for stabbing a 27-year-old man in Erukkanchery on Monday. The duo was identified as Gopi (5) of Pulianthope and Dinesh Kumar (23) of Vyasarpadi. During inquiry, the police said that the duo had confessed to committing the crime due to previous enmity.

The victim, Vengaiyan, who is presently undergoing treatment at Stanley GH, was stabbed by the duo on April 5, when he was with his friends. While the duo and the victim’s friends fled the spot, passersby had informed the police. Vengaiyan had been involved in various crimes in the past, said police sources.