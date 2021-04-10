STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Summer’s cool collection

Celebrity fashion jewellery brand Isharya will feature their latest collection, Mirrors on the Move.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Does the summer heat have you craving for a refreshing break from your indoor routine? Would you prefer your break to possess a healthy amount of excitement, perhaps some guilty pleasure-shopping? Well, look no further than WeaveinIndia’s #thesummeredit pop-up. This time around, Mandira Bansal brings home five enterprising brands to offer Chennai’s shopping- starved citizens a slice of the sustainable fashion pie. There’s much in store for the two-day event, she assures.

Besides WeaveinIndia’s range of handloom apparel, the pop-up will also feature the unique collections of Sakshi Girri Design a brand that was created to deliver high fashion that’s sustainable and organic, with a strict no-wastage policy. You’ll also find Ankita Studio bringing in its western wear staples that promises style without compromising on comfort. Celebrity fashion jewellery brand Isharya will feature their latest collection, Mirrors on the Move.

Then, there’s a range of original bags, belts and clutches from the house of Duet Luxury and ethical cotton creations from Shop MulMul. “We have created an eclectic mix. We already retail one brand that’ll be joining us, namely MulMul. Along with their spring-summer collection, we decided to bring in different aesthetics to complete the whole mix. There’s cotton under MulMul, beautiful chiffons and crepes from Sakshi Girri and jewellery for any occasion from Isharya. I’ve tried to cover all kinds of clothing from everyday wear to wedding pieces,” shares Mandira.

In anticipation of the exhibition, WeaveinIndia’s Facebook page has been running a brand reveal contest. While it started out as a means of engaging their patrons, Mandira is quite overwhelmed with the response it has received over the past week. Contest winners stand to win outfits and accessories from the pop-up brands. “This has been a nice way to get to know the people who follow us and interesting to see how they know about the brand as well,” she says.

While the pandemic and a return of restrictions has many on the backfoot, all precautions are in place to ensure everyone’s safety assures. Instead of the usual agenda, this pop-up will take in customers based on appointments, limiting the scope of exposure for every individual.

The pop-up will be held at 29, Chittaranjan Road, Alwarpet, on April 13-14 from 11 am to 7 pm. For appointments, call: 9884982840

