A collaboration to curb the myths about clefts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saveetha Medical College and Hospital announced their collaboration with Smile Train to drive early diagnosis and intervention for children with clefts, as early as the fetal stage by educating healthcare professionals.

The partnership aims to create more awareness and eliminate myths surrounding clefts so that parents of children with clefts are well informed and bring their children for treatment at an early stage. This collaboration will help support free cleft surgery to many underprivileged children in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Dr Saveetha Rajesh, director, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital said, “We’re proud to partner with Smile Train, a world-leading charity who empowers local medical professionals to provide free life-changing surgery to children with a cleft lip and palate in over 85 countries. Our mission is to give every child a chance to smile. Also we have established a ‘centre of excellence’ a patient-centric unit for patients with cleft lip, palate and craniofacial deformities.”

Talking about the partnership, Mamta Carroll, Smile Train’s vice president and regional director for Asia, said, “A cleft is one of the most common birth differences and its consequences are huge. There are millions of children born with cleft lip and palate around the world who need help but do not receive timely care due to monetary constraints and lack of awareness about the treatment.

Our sustainable cleft care model empowers local medical partners to provide 100 per cent free cleft treatment in their communities. We are very happy to partner with Saveetha Medical College and Hospitals to help children with clefts and create a long-lasting impact in cleft care.”

For enquiries, call Smile Train at Saveetha Hospital: 9500002424

