STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A collaboration to curb the myths about clefts

The partnership aims to create more awareness and eliminate myths surrounding clefts so that parents of children with clefts are well informed and bring their children for treatment at an early stage.

Published: 11th April 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Saveetha Medical College and Hospital announced their collaboration with Smile Train to drive early diagnosis and intervention for children with clefts, as early as the fetal stage by educating healthcare professionals.

The partnership aims to create more awareness and eliminate myths surrounding clefts so that parents of children with clefts are well informed and bring their children for treatment at an early stage. This collaboration will help support free cleft surgery to many underprivileged children in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Dr Saveetha Rajesh, director, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital said, “We’re proud to partner with Smile Train, a world-leading charity who empowers local medical professionals to provide free life-changing surgery to children with a cleft lip and palate in over 85 countries. Our mission is to give every child a chance to smile. Also we have established a ‘centre of excellence’ a patient-centric unit for patients with cleft lip, palate and craniofacial deformities.”

Talking about the partnership, Mamta Carroll, Smile Train’s vice president and regional director for Asia, said, “A cleft is one of the most common birth differences and its consequences are huge. There are millions of children born with cleft lip and palate around the world who need help but do not receive timely care due to monetary constraints and lack of awareness about the treatment.

Our sustainable cleft care model empowers local medical partners to provide 100 per cent free cleft treatment in their communities. We are very happy to partner with Saveetha Medical College and Hospitals to help children with clefts and create a long-lasting impact in cleft care.”

For enquiries, call Smile Train at Saveetha Hospital: 9500002424 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp