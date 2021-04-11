Confessions of a collector

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The true collector’s only home is his own museum,’ said Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk. Only ardent collectors like Rajaram Pattabiraman and his ilk would understand the depth of these words, for, the T Nagar resident has been living in a museum of his own. An endless list of memorabilia, accumulated in 20 years, spills over into all corners of his apartment.

From his father’s 70-year-old Camel Cadet engineering instrument box to a 59-year-old centenary first-day cover of the Madras High Court prized possessions in all shapes, sizes and forms are the other residents of his abode.“You cannot classify my collectibles into one category and I don’t collect anything run-of-the-mill. The displayed ones are only half of what I own. While the rest, packed in cardboard boxes, are yet to be opened. Neither do I have the time to segregate the desired ones, nor do I have the heart to part with the rest. Sometimes, I’m drowned in the cleaning process for hours together, skipping meals and sleep. There’s still so much left to catalogue and document,” says Rajaram, a 50-something history buff and heritage enthusiast.

A royal affair

In his trove, is a collection of all the precious things associated with the British royal family. Offering us a sneak-peek into the extension and exorbitantly-priced collection, he explains, “The Royal Tour by Malcolm C Dizer is a leather-bound, gold-embossed portfolio that I got from an elderly person in the UK. He offered me the complete set of four books in its series. It’s a limited edition with 300 copies and I have one of them. It shows the map, timetable, the people who accompanied Queen Elizabeth, her wardrobe and jewellery, and sketches of royal ships, and airplanes. The history of each country visited is told along with pictures of the Queen’s activities. There are also Royal Tour stamps that were issued by each country.”

He also owns limited edition books on The Kings and Queens of Great Britain and The Royal Coat of Arms; and first-day covers of the royal family. “Some of these books can only be found in the royal archive as these are rare exhibits. There’s an original and rare portrait of Queen Victoria from 1887 in a book. It has a unique signature of the Queen and I even cross-checked with some of the best auction houses and nobody has seen something like that. There’s also a book on the death of Queen Victoria narrating the turn of events,” points out Rajaram with pride.

An admirer of Princess Diana, Rajaram boasts of an exclusive collection featuring coins and stamps released in her memory and playing cards depicting colourful portraits of Diana and Charles. “I’m a fan of Princess Diana and I enjoyed watching The Crown. This apart, I have the royal wedding book of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, postage stamps, first-day covers and coins commemorating Princess Diana.” The other miscellaneous categories comprise The Great Automobiles of the World Mint Stamp Collection, Air India calendars, 250 sets of postage stamp booklets from 1870, the rare Cape of Good Hope stamp collection, old coins, international currencies, vintage briefcases and a few unseen photographs of Mahatma Gandhi. “My favourite of the lot is the Concorde flight-related memorabilia. I once witnessed its take off from the Heathrow airport and it was a tremendous sight to catch. The British-French airliner was one of the fastest but they stopped services in 2003. I have its menu cards, postcards, magazines, newspaper articles, covers, invitations and technicalities of the flight,” he shares.

For all its worth

Rajaram has high regard for his fellow collectors abroad. “Foreigners value their history and culture. They celebrate it through souvenirs and memorabilia. And, these stand the test of time with proper care under their roof. I pick up most of my items from e-auction sites, online portals and sometimes during international travel. People there understand the worth of these materials. They will hand over their possessions to you only if you earn their trust; unlike our country, where vintage items make it to landfills and flea marts. A real collector does not sell. It’s a state of pity here and I hope, some day, people get more responsible.”

Over the past two decades, his collection has multiplied, thanks to the contributions from his sisters and friends, who procure these collectibles for him when they travel. “Courier services are expensive. Getting these shipped directly is risky as it’s more prone to theft. So many factors come into play and collecting is not an easy job,” he adds. With plenty of resources to preserve and a legacy to pass on, Rajaram is uncertain about the future of his collectibles.

“I don’t think any collector knows his true motivation. What started for fun has culminated into a serious passion for me. The books and stamps are 100 years old. They are fragile, tattered and need to be handled with care. I want to wrap up everything and pass it on to safe, trustworthy hands,” shares Rajaram. His dream is to exhibit the collection. “Not many from my social circle know that I’m doing all this. I do post some interesting tidbits about my collection on Madras Local History Group. I’m sure people would appreciate such an expansive collection. Every piece is priceless and I can’t predict the worth of all these in today’s market. But safeguarding them would be my prime concern. My four furry partners-in-crime do that job at home but I can’t take them everywhere right?” laughs Rajaram.

