IIT-Madras fellowship in AI for social good

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT -M) Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) and Narayanan Family Foundation are collaborating to launch a fellowship in ‘Artificial Intelligence for Social Good.’

According to a statement, fellows will be primarily drawn from recent PhD graduates or early career researchers in computer science, computational and data sciences, biomedical sciences, management, finance and other engineering branches.

Interested ones can apply via https://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/nf3/ The RBCDSAI works with Central, State and local governments besides several sectors, to gain transformative insights and actionable steps to make a credible impact on the relevant stakeholders.

B Ravindran, the head of the centre at IIT -M, said, “It is designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish independent research profile and to contribute significantly to socially relevant AI research.” Fellows will get a salary of Rs 15 to Rs 18 lakh per year, depending on the experience, for a non-renewable term of three years. They are also eligible for a one-time research grant of up to Rs 30 lakh.