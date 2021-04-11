STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras fellowship in AI for social good

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT -M) Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI)

Published: 11th April 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT -M) Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) and Narayanan Family Foundation are collaborating to launch a fellowship in ‘Artificial Intelligence for Social Good.’

According to a statement, fellows will be primarily drawn from recent PhD graduates or early career researchers in computer science, computational and data sciences, biomedical sciences, management, finance and other engineering branches.

Interested ones can apply via https://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/nf3/ The RBCDSAI works with Central, State and local governments besides several sectors, to gain transformative insights and actionable steps to make a credible impact on the relevant stakeholders.

B Ravindran, the head of the centre at IIT -M, said, “It is designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish independent research profile and to contribute significantly to socially relevant AI research.” Fellows will get a salary of Rs 15 to Rs 18 lakh per year, depending on the experience, for a non-renewable term of three years. They are also eligible for a one-time research grant of up to Rs 30 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras Artificial Intelligence
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp