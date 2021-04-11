Posh pampering for pooches

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eddie, a two-year-old labrador, jumps out of the car and wags his way into Dog-O-Bow, accompanied by his owner. He heads straight into the salon for a bath and a blow-dry, while his pet parent indulges in a shopping spree for him. She picks a multi-coloured leather collar, a striped bow, an oatmeal and aloe body conditioner, a pack of chicken bacon jerky and checks out.

The Hyderabad-based luxury pet clothing and accessories store, started by Nimisha Dixit and Ibadat Sharma in 2019, has opened its doors in Adyar to Chennai’s pet parents. The one-stop shop houses an array of budget and premium pet accessories, clothing, grooming kits, skin and body care products, toys, feeding bowls, beds, food and treats.

Nimisha’s three-year-old labrador, Mylo, is the inspiration behind starting the shop. “My visit to the US in 2017 was an eye-opener. That was also when I bought Mylo as a 45-day pup back home. Pet parents living there were spoilt for choice with pet stores in every nook and cranny. That wasn’t the case in India back then. Soon after I returned, I started stitching shirts and bows for Mylo. My journey started in a small room with the help of one tailor. I posted pictures on Instagram and people from my circle requested me to design clothes for their pets. I started taking orders online and eventually opened the shop,” says Nimisha, a fashion designer.

‘Paw’some effort

Accessories such as collars, bows, leashes, harnesses and hair clips; tees, sweatshirts, bandana, sherwani, jerseys and frocks are stitched in-house. These are available in standard sizes of XS, S, M and L. Custom-made clothing is Nimisha’s forte. “My first order was a raincoat. Now we manufacture everything from basic accessories to festive wear. We’ve posted videos that will guide pet parents to take the right measurement. Swatches of different fabrics and patterns are available at the store and we can tweak the designs accordingly. It takes a day or two to stitch clothes as tailoring for pets is more challenging. The human and animal anatomy are different. Back, neck and chest measurements are important. We keep velcro for pets and not zips, as it’s easier to use and more comfortable. Our clothes are light on the body and allergy-free,” elaborates Nimisha.

Besides the regular collection, the store has a festive line released during Deepavali, Valentine’s Day, New Year, Christmas and Navratri. “Our peak seasons are September to December. Pet parents want matching costumes for birthday parties and weddings. Our bandana, sherwani and tuxedo are sought-after. In those cases, extra care needs to be taken as fitting may not be accurate. While most of them drop by the store and try out, we also take online orders. Alterations can be made too. All these clothes can be washed and ironed, and has a good lifespan,” says Nimisha, who has designed clothes even for cats, rabbits and birds.

Nimisha has clients across India, and from Malaysia, the US, Australia, New Zealand and Dubai. It was the spike in demand from the Chennai clientele that encouraged her and Ibadat to venture into the city market. “There’s a lovely coastline, a good number of pet-friendly cafes and passionate owners in Chennai. We are also designing dhoti and kurta for pets here because of the demand. All our collections will be displayed at the store,” she says.

All things canine

The franchise store in Chennai is owned by Priyanka Muthukrishnan. Besides clothes and accessories, it houses an extensive collection of food, treats, toys and grooming kits outsourced from global brands. “The food products are categorised as puppy (large and small) and adult (large and small) depending on the breed. Pet parents choose the products keeping in mind their dogs’ allergies. Apart from meat, there’s also seafood and we have biscuits, curries, canned food and flavoured treats in all price ranges. Pizza and champagne for dogs are will be added to the menu soon. We also have cat food because of the growing demand for it in the locality,” says Priyanka, adding that they are in talks with Dunzo to deliver across the city.

With a quirky range offering rubber bone chewers, balls, squeak toys and ropes, their toy segment is another crowd-puller. The shop also houses a salon and pet self-care products such as shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, brushes, clippers, wet wipes and combs are available. “We have medically prescribed products for pets with skin conditions. Pet parents commonly opt for services like tick removal, paw massage, nail clipping, full-body bath and blow drying. It takes an hour or two depending on the size and breed of the dog,” says Priyanka.

Dog-O-Bow hopes to bring in more clothing for feline companions. “The pet market is booming and parents are willing to splurge. We operated under essentials category even during the lockdown. Expanding our presence in other states is a top priority,” says Nimisha.

Address: No 29, Kamaraj Avenue, second street, Venkata Rathinam Nagar, Adyar. For details, call: 6379723820/8122127453

