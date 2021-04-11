Ramping up Covid infrastructure to fight second wave: Health secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 cases within touching distance of 6,000 mark, the State is ramping up infrastructure to contain the second wave. Addressing reporters at the Victoria Hostel in Triplicane, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said measures to ramp up number of beds are underway.

“We have put Covid monitoring centres in all districts. Presently, there are 54,000 beds and it will be ramped up at 13 districts,” said Radhakrishnan, adding that all mild and non-symptomatic people will be put up in the monitoring centres while those who can quarantine themselves at home, would be advised to do so. “Many patients are coming to King’s Institute and Omandurar by themselves.

They are advised not to do that. Instead, they should go to the nearest Corporation Centre, where officials will direct them whether they require hospitalisation,” stated Radhakrishnan. The districts that are now in the radar are Chengalpet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Nagapattinam. “Positivity rate is also high in some of these districts and measures are on to bring them down,” added Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan said at least 30 contacts per positive person are being screened. “Vaccine intake is slightly low in the State and the vaccination drive is also not satisfactory,” said Radhakrishnan. He denied allegations of shortage of vaccine, adding there was adequate supply and that supply is based on three-day consumption period.