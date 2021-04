By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy came in contact with a live wire from a pedestal fan and died in Minjur on Friday. Chiranjeevi (22) and Sabitha (20) of Kalpakkam village were asleep when their son, Arun, played with the wire.

“The couple woke up to his cries and rushed him to a primary health centre. But he was declared brought dead by doctors,” a police officer said. His body has been sent for postmortem and the Minjur police have

registered a case.