Industrialists fear another exodus of migrant workers

Fearing another lockdown and worried about their health condition, migrant labourers from Mumbai and Delhi are returning to their home States like Jharkhand and Odisha.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers waiting for a bus. (File | Express)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the country, hotspot States like Maharastra and Delhi have started witnessing a rerun of last year’s episode of migrant workers going back to their native places. Fearing another lockdown and worried about their health condition, migrant labourers from Mumbai and Delhi are returning to their home States like Jharkhand and Odisha.

The trend has become a cause of concern for industrialists in Tamil Nadu. The industrial centres and MSME sectors are worried as the number of coronavirus cases are soaring in Tamil Nadu and the government has once again started imposing restrictions. S Anburajan, president, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), said, “As of now, we are not witnessing any major incidents of migrant labourers going back. But things are certainly not in good shape.” He added that with cases rising, companies fear another mass exodus, which will create a shortage of workers at factories.

“The MSME sector was on the path to revival after last year’s bitter experience, and business was slowly picking up when cases started surging again. We are already operating with only 50-60 per cent of migrant workers as many who went back home last year have not returned. If there is another exodus, it would disrupt production and increase labour costs,” said Anburajan. S Jayakumar, a manufacturer in Guindy Industrial Estate, said, “In the MSME sector, almost all players are struggling due to rise in prices of raw materials and transportation cost.

In such a scenario, the problem of workforce shortage will only add to their woes.” Anburajan said the MSME sector is trying hard to avoid such a crisis by assuring the migrant workers proper healthcare and treatment facilities (if they tested positive for Covid-19). “Many companies are also promising to take care of migrant workers food and lodging needs if another lockdown is imposed,” Anburajan said.

