Online & in-person tests for departmental examinations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to streamline the conduct of Departmental Examinations, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is introducing a combination of online and in-person examinations from the upcoming sessions which are to be held in the month of June.

The exams are usually conducted twice a year, in May and December, based on the syllabus and pattern revised during 2017. Based on the suggestions received from various departments, the revised syllabus and pattern have been hosted in www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Even as online tests have been introduced, candidates will have to attend in-person tests for descriptive or subjective type tests. In respect of Departmental Examinations for which a combination of both objective and descriptive type tests is mandatory, the candidates shall have to appear for both separately. Online tests will be tentatively conducted from June 22-26 and descriptive tests from June 27 onwards.