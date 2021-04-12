Special trains from Villupuram to Purulia, Kharagpur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The railways has announced that two special trains would be operated connecting Villupuram with Purulia and Kharagpur. The Villupuram - Purulia Bi-Weekly Superfast Special will leave Villupuram on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 12.05 pm on and from May 5 and reach Purulia at 10.35 pm the next day until further notice.

In return direction, Purulia - Villupuram Bi-Weekly Superfast Special will leave Purulia on Fridays and Mondays at 10.00 am on from May 7 and reach at 7 pm the next day. Similarly, Villupuram - Kharagpur Weekly Superfast Special will leave on Tuesdays at 12.05 pm on and from May 4 and reach Kharagpur at 6.10 pm the next day. In return direction, Kharagpur - Villupuram Weekly Superfast Special will leave on Thursdays at 2.10 pm on and from May 6 and reach Villupuram at 7 pm the next day.