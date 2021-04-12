STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Teen kills man for refusing to pay Rs 100 for ride

According to police sources, Shankar, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was residing at Valarmathi Nagar in Kolathur. He worked as a daily wage labourer in construction sites.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 49-year-old construction labourer, who hitchhiked a ride on a two-wheeler, was murdered for refusing to pay up Rs 100 that the rider demanded, police said. Five days after the incident that happened in the wee hours of April 4, a teenager was arrested for the alleged murder.

According to police sources, Shankar, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was residing at Valarmathi Nagar in Kolathur. He worked as a daily wage labourer in construction sites. On the day of the alleged murder, he had returned to the city from Tiruvannamalai around 2 am. Shankar hitchhiked a ride from Retteri to Valarmathi Nagar.

The youth, identified as V Sasi Kumar (19) of Annai Sathya Nagar in Kolathur, who offered to drop Shankar, however, demanded Rs 100 towards petrol expenses upon reaching the destination. When Shankar refused, the teenager beat him, and pushing him away, fled the spot with Rs 1,000 from the man’s pocket, police added.

In the impact, Shankar reportedly sustained injuries on the head and died on the spot. Passersby who spotted Shankar lying unconscious alerted the police. Medical professionals in the ‘108’ service ambulance confirmed Shankar’s death and took the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The Kolathur police registering a ‘suspicious death’ case, combed CCTV footage to find Sasi Kumar as allegedly being behind the crime. The youth confessed to the murder, police claimed. He was booked on murder charges and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp