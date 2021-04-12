Teen kills man for refusing to pay Rs 100 for ride

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old construction labourer, who hitchhiked a ride on a two-wheeler, was murdered for refusing to pay up Rs 100 that the rider demanded, police said. Five days after the incident that happened in the wee hours of April 4, a teenager was arrested for the alleged murder.

According to police sources, Shankar, a native of Tiruvannamalai, was residing at Valarmathi Nagar in Kolathur. He worked as a daily wage labourer in construction sites. On the day of the alleged murder, he had returned to the city from Tiruvannamalai around 2 am. Shankar hitchhiked a ride from Retteri to Valarmathi Nagar.

The youth, identified as V Sasi Kumar (19) of Annai Sathya Nagar in Kolathur, who offered to drop Shankar, however, demanded Rs 100 towards petrol expenses upon reaching the destination. When Shankar refused, the teenager beat him, and pushing him away, fled the spot with Rs 1,000 from the man’s pocket, police added.

In the impact, Shankar reportedly sustained injuries on the head and died on the spot. Passersby who spotted Shankar lying unconscious alerted the police. Medical professionals in the ‘108’ service ambulance confirmed Shankar’s death and took the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The Kolathur police registering a ‘suspicious death’ case, combed CCTV footage to find Sasi Kumar as allegedly being behind the crime. The youth confessed to the murder, police claimed. He was booked on murder charges and remanded in judicial custody.