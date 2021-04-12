STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test positivity rate doubles in Chennai in the last 10 days

It was 6.8 per cent on March 31 and 13.8 per cent on April 10, while testing rate remained the same.

A health worker collecting swab samples in Chennai on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has doubled at an alarming rate from 6.8 per cent on March 31 to 13.8 per cent on April 10. From recording less than 1,000 cases in March, the city is now logging close to 2,000 fresh cases everyday, while the testing rate has remained the same at around 14,000. Officials said that even when cases were at the peak, testing did not go beyond 15,000, as they were doing targeted testing.

“We have begun door-to-door fever surveying as usual and people with symptoms are asked to get tested. Similarly, RT-PCR tests are also conducted at public places in random,” said a Corporation official. On April 11, the city, in more than five months, breached the 2,000 mark for the first time. With 15,761 active cases, all Corporation zones in the city are recording an increase in positive cases and active cases.

Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Sholinganallur corporation zones recorded the highest case growth in double digits, at 12.2, 13.5, and 14.3 per cent respectively, in the last seven days. While Chennai’s Covid-19 case growth is at 6.3 per cent, all the other zones are recording a positive case growth, causing a concern. Officials said containment measures have been strengthened and number of beds ramped up, including the extra ones at Victoria Hospital in Triplicane.

Presently, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam have the highest number of active cases of more than 1,000. Health secretary J Radhakrishnan, during a press meet on April 10, said Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts are witnessing an increased test positivity rate and the district administrations have been asked to ensure strict implementation of norms.

