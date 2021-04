By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A middle-aged woman died after consuming acid mistaking it for water while taking medicine, police said. The deceased person, identified as Menaka of Ayapakkam, was a widow who was living with her son and his wife in the locality.

When the couple was away at work on Saturday, Menaka, who was to take tablets for diabetes, mistook acid for water and consumed it, police said. A case has been registered.