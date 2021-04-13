130 doctors diverted to Chennai; IMA expresses willingness to help govt

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After government doctors associations objected to diverting regular doctors from other districts to Chennai for Covid duty, the Directorate of Medical Education, after looking at alternates, has so far managed to divert around 130 doctors, who had earlier expressed willingness to work in Chennai.

Apart from that, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu branch, also assured that it is ready to help the government come up with the list of private doctors who are willing to work in Chennai. Doctors working in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) and Directorate of Public Health are also being roped in.

Speaking to Express, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said, “We are seeking help from all doctors who are willing to work in Chennai.” Narayana Babu added that a fresh batch of house surgeons is expected to join by April end or in the first week of May. PG medical students are also there. We can manage the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ramakrishnan, President, IMA, Tamil Nadu branch said, “We have assured that we will definitely help. We will ask our members who are willing to work in Chennai,” he added.The DME also instructed the hospitals to cut down on elective surgeries, including cosmetic surgeries, till the Covid situation improves.

Meanwhile, Dr K Senthil, President, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association said, “We objected to only posting regular doctors to Chennai. The government can recruit doctors on contract basis just for Covid duty. Also non-service postgraduate medical students could have been encouraged to do Covid duty by reducing their two-year bond period to one year if they agree for Covid duty. The government can also divert doctors from ESIC hospitals.”

The Federation of Government Doctors Association also expressed displeasure over the decision to divert doctors without fulfilling many of their demands.