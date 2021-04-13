STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

130 doctors diverted to Chennai; IMA expresses willingness to help govt

The Federation of Government Doctors Association also expressed displeasure over the decision to divert doctors without fulfilling many of their demands.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After government doctors associations objected to diverting regular doctors from other districts to Chennai for Covid duty, the Directorate of Medical Education, after looking at alternates, has so far managed to divert around 130 doctors, who had earlier expressed willingness to work in Chennai.

Apart from that, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu branch, also assured that it is ready to help the government come up with the list of private doctors who are willing to work in Chennai.  Doctors working in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) and Directorate of Public Health are also being roped in.

Speaking to Express, Dr R Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said, “We are seeking help from all doctors who are willing to work in Chennai.” Narayana Babu added that a fresh batch of house surgeons is expected to join by April end or in the first week of May. PG medical students are also there. We can manage the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ramakrishnan, President, IMA, Tamil Nadu branch said, “We have assured that we will definitely help. We will ask our members who are willing to work in Chennai,” he added.The DME also instructed the hospitals to cut down on elective surgeries, including cosmetic surgeries, till the Covid situation improves. 

Meanwhile, Dr K Senthil, President, Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association said, “We objected to only posting regular doctors to Chennai. The government can recruit doctors on contract basis just for Covid duty. Also non-service postgraduate medical students could have been encouraged to do Covid duty by reducing their two-year bond period to one year if they agree for Covid duty. The government can also divert doctors from ESIC hospitals.”

The Federation of Government Doctors Association also expressed displeasure over the decision to divert doctors without fulfilling many of their demands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp