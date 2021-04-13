STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

4 years & counting... Residents in suburbs rue over bad roads

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, roads in a few areas were raised above the surface for at least 30 to 40 centimetres.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Unfinished road works in Valasaravakkam corporation zone | Express

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bad roads in city suburbs have remained a cause of concern for locals. Residents living around Virugambakkam and Maduravoyal rue that despite several petitions sent to the Chennai Corporation and the Chief Minister’s Cell, these roads have not been relaid in the past four years.

Activist Pughalventhan V, who has filed numerous petitions and RTIs in this regard, said bad roads are there mostly in division 151 and 149 of the city corporation. “Roads in Chettiyaragaram, Thundalam, Erikkarai Road, Appadurai Road, Alpha College Street, and Kanniyamman Kovil Street are in poor condition,” he pointed out.

When Pughalventhan filed a petition to the CM’s cell in 2018, he said the reply he got was that the civic body needed clearance from the Metro Water Board as there were sewage pipes underground. Again in 2019 when he filed a petition, the reply was that the roads could be relaid only once in five years and that damaged parts alone could be patched up. “However, none of the road-cuts have been covered and residents still suffer,” said the activist.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, roads in a few areas were raised above the surface for at least 30 to 40 centimetres. Moreover, residents in Valsaravakkam zone have alleged that road works were going on and even storm water drain projects were being undertaken there, but when queried by activists, the authorities did not provide copies of any work orders.

A Maduravoyal resident said, “In Maduravoyal, officials said that the Internet Service Providers must do the patchwork as they dug up the roads. They added that the civic body will inform them. But, nothing has been done so far.”When contacted by Express, officials said that work on all pending roads will be taken up after May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp