Constable suspended after leaked bribe call goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After an audio of a police head constable, attached to Sembium police station, demanding bribe from a Tasmac bar owner went viral, he was placed under suspension on Monday. Speaking to Express, Joint Commissioner of Police (West), S Rajeswari, said that head constable Jayakanthan was suspended after inquiries confirmed that he demanded money.

“Inquiry is on to ascertain whether the inspector is involved in it,” said the official. The audio of the phone conversation, about a little over two minutes long, between the head constable and the bar owner, was circulated on WhatsApp on Sunday.

On the call, the constable says the present inspector has instructed him to collect the same bribe sum from bar owners as collected by the previous inspector. The constable is also heard saying no inspector is different and that he could not speak to the present inspector much since she is a woman. The bar owner says Rs 24,000 per month is too much and asks him to reduce the bribe sum citing poor business, for which the personnel asks him to come and talk to the inspector. The conversation ends after the bar owner says he would visit the station in two days.

According to police sources, Rs 6,000 is collected from each Tasmac bar every month and since the caller was running four bars in Sembium police station jurisdiction, Rs 24,000 was demanded from him. Sources said the same person had also complained about the previous inspector to a senior official.