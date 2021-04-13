Over 1,000 streets in Chennai now have Covid-positive cases

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Active Covid cases in Chennai has almost tripled from 6,255 on March 31, to 17,098 on April 12, showing an alarming rate of increase in the spread of infection across the city. From recording fewer than 1,000 cases per day a month ago, the city is now hovering over 2,000 cases, as control measures are being ramped up and fever surveillance resumed after a brief pause. The number of streets with active cases has also climbed up from about 500 in March to 1,106 in April in the city.

Among the highest, a total of 226 streets in Kodambakkam zone have positive cases, while in Teynampet, it is 145 streets. Corporation officials said fever surveillance has been strengthened in these streets and residents who meet the vaccination criteria are requested to get inoculated.“Our surveillance staff have been instructed to bring people who meet the age bracket for vaccination. This way, we would try to prevent as many deaths as possible,” said a corporation official.

Officials said close to 250 fever camps are being conducted and about 10,000 people are covered every day. However, as many as 30,000 people were attending fever camps during June and July last year, but now, it is less than 10,000.

Among those who attend, an average of 70 to 80 symptomatic cases are picked up and their swabs are collected for testing. Corporation officials said the main aim is to prevent deaths and ensure quick hospitalisation of those with comorbidities.

On April 11, the number of Covid tests went above 15,000 in more than six months. Officials said zones such as Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Valsaravakkam were monitored as case growth has been high there.