STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Over 1,000 streets in Chennai now have Covid-positive cases

Among the highest, a total of 226 streets in Kodambakkam zone have positive cases, while in Teynampet, it is 145 streets; officials say fever surveillance intensified

Published: 13th April 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

An official sealing entry to Rathinamudali Street in Kondithope, where 12 Covid-19 cases were recorded, in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Active Covid cases in Chennai has almost tripled from 6,255 on March 31, to 17,098 on April 12, showing an alarming rate of increase in the spread of infection across the city. From recording fewer than 1,000 cases per day a month ago, the city is now hovering over 2,000 cases, as control measures are being ramped up and fever surveillance resumed after a brief pause. The number of streets with active cases has also climbed up from about 500 in March to 1,106 in April in the city.

Among the highest, a total of 226 streets in Kodambakkam zone have positive cases, while in Teynampet, it is 145 streets. Corporation officials said fever surveillance has been strengthened in these streets and residents who meet the vaccination criteria are requested to get inoculated.“Our surveillance staff have been instructed to bring people who meet the age bracket for vaccination. This way, we would try to prevent as many deaths as possible,” said a corporation official.

Officials said close to 250 fever camps are being conducted and about 10,000 people are covered every day. However, as many as 30,000 people were attending fever camps during June and July last year, but now, it is less than 10,000.

Among those who attend, an average of 70 to 80 symptomatic cases are picked up and their swabs are collected for testing. Corporation officials said the main aim is to prevent deaths and ensure quick hospitalisation of those with comorbidities.

On April 11, the number of Covid tests went above 15,000 in more than six months. Officials said zones such as Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Valsaravakkam were monitored as case growth has been high there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp