Pregnant woman dragged, robbed off gold chain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, an eight-month pregnant woman was attacked and dragged by a chain snatcher at Renuka Nagar in Zamin Pallavaram on Friday. The footage went viral on Sunday.R Geetha (25), the victim, was in front of the Vinayagar statue at around 7.40 am.

“Meanwhile two men on a motorbike stopped a few metres away and the pillion rider got down and attempted to snatch the 11-sovereign gold chain from her neck,” said a police officer. Geetha retaliated and the assailant attacked the pregnant woman, dragged her on the road for a while. The accused escaped after relieving the chain.

Geetha and her husband Ramachandran went to lodge a complaint with Pallavaram police and were allegedly not taken seriously. After the CCTV footage went viral, a case was booked and a probe launched.