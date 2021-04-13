Skeleton unearthed from MRTS basement, probe on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a skeleton was unearthed from the basement of Greenways Road MRTS, doctors at KMC on Monday confirmed that it was the mortal remains of a man. “We initially thought the bottom wear was a legging leading to the misconception, but close observation confirmed that it was a track pant and underwear was also of male,” said an official. The postmortem is yet to be performed to confirm whether there were any fractures. Police suspect he could have been murdered nearby MRTS stations and dumped at the basement. “A few youth claimed to have spotted the decomposed body at the same place in November last year,” said the police. A probe is on.