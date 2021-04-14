STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru couple found dead in Chennai

“We received a call around 12.30 am that two people were found dead on the roadside at Arasan Colony Main Road,” said a police officer.

Published: 14th April 2021 04:54 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple from Bengaluru was found dead at Sithalapakkam in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police found that the couple had consumed poison as their parents were against their wish to get married. The deceased were identified as Abinesh (28) and Pallavi (22) from RK Puram in Bengaluru.

“We received a call around 12.30 am that two people were found dead on the roadside at Arasan Colony Main Road,” said a police officer. Their bodies were sent to the Chromepet GH for autopsy.

“The couple was staying at Abinesh’s sister’s house in Chennai for two weeks. While the issue reached its peak, they were asked to return to Bengaluru,” the police added. On Monday midnight, they left the house and consumed poison. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

