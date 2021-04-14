Covid-19: College campus clusters ahead?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The faculty of colleges in Chennai want the government to hold the managements of their institutions responsible for reporting Covid-19 cases and contact tracing on campus. They fear that the colleges are concealing this information, and putting their lives at risk.

“When a teacher tests positive, we are not informed formally, but hear about it only after a few days through word-of-mouth from other teachers,” said a teacher at a popular government-aided arts and science college in central Chennai.