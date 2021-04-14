Destitute man, minor girl killed in road accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A destitute man, aged around 60, was killed after being allegedly knocked down by a car near Vadapalani on Monday night. The identity of the deceased person is yet to be traced. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

While eye-witnesses said that it was a hit-and-run case, police sources said the four-wheeler has been seized and an FIR has been filed against the driver, John Raj (26), from Gummidipoondi. In a similar incident, a 16-year-old girl was fatally knocked down by a van near Sengundram on Monday evening.

The girl, a Class 12 student, was cycling to a tuition centre in MA Nagar when a van knocked her down on Tiruvallur High Road, killing her on the spot. The body was sent to Stanley GH for postmortem. A case has been filed and attempts are on to trace the driver.