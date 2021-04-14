STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Koyambedu retail traders awaiting official communication

Retail traders at Koyambedu Wholesale Market heaved a sigh after half of them were allowed to function on rotational basis. But, there is no official communication on this yet.

Semi-wholesale and retail traders protesting the move to shut retail shops, in front of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee office on Friday | R Satish Babu

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Retail traders at Koyambedu Wholesale Market heaved a sigh after half of them were allowed to function on rotational basis. But, there is no official communication on this yet. While the official communication was to shut the retail vegetable shops in Koyambedu wholesale market, following the Government Order, there has been no new communique issued by the officials over allowing the retail trade to function under the new arrangement. 

This also comes as on Wednesday, officials from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority have been asked to monitor the Koyambedu Wholesale Market. It is learnt officials still have reservations on opening of retail trade in wholesale market. While traders have vowed to adhere to the  stringent norms, sources said a clearer decision will be arrived at on Wednesday.

The  market is the sole source of bread and butter for traders of 1,800 Koyambedu retail and semi-wholesale shops. The traders who have been facing restrictions while operating post lockdown will again have to look at other means of survival.

S Chandran, Market Management Committee Licensed Merchants Association president and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaippu general  secretary, told Express that the measure of allowing 50 per cent shops to operate is a temporary one. It is learnt that traders are awaiting an official communication from the chief secretary on rescinding the earlier G.O. and allowing the retail shops to function. Till then it would mean the phase of uncertainty is still not over for retail traders of Koyambedu fruit and vegetable wholesale market.

