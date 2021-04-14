POCSO Act against church priest, couple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A church priest and a couple were booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl for several months. Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, a playback singer, the all-women police registered a case and have begun investigation.

Police said that the singer reportedly left her daughter in her sister’s custody as she had to relocate to Hyderabad for professional reasons. However, her sister, who was allegedly in a relationship with a priest, sexually assaulted the girl several times along with the priest and her husband.

After the girl informed her parents about the abuse recently, the woman lodged a complaint with the all-women police. A case was registered under Pocso Act and further investigation is on. When contacted, a senior police official said that no arrest has been made so far.