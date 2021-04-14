STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

When will their ‘no road’ curse end?

A street that is home to nearly 25 residents in Thiruninravur has been left without a road for over two decades, reflecting the apathy of officials in various governments.

Published: 14th April 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

The pathway filled with stones and sand on second street of Vatsalapuram in Chennai | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A street that is home to nearly 25 residents in Thiruninravur has been left without a road for over two decades, reflecting the apathy of officials in various governments. The residents of the second street of Vatsalapuram, among the first developed areas in the region, claim that disputes with one of the residents over alleged encroachment has robbed them of a road. The arterial street connects the town’s centre to many interior lanes and many find it tough to reach the main road.

The street is located behind a newly-built bus stand and despite commercial development around this street in the northwest Chennai suburb, road infrastructure has always remained elusive. At the street’s entrance is a makeshift auto-rickshaw stand, which has made it even more difficult for the vehicles to enter.

“My grandsons say they are unable to get cabs into this street whenever I want to go to the hospital for a checkup because drivers refuse to enter,” said S Padma, a septuagenarian who lives in the street. She added that when it rains, it becomes even more difficult to use the ‘road’. The street is filled with gravel and residents say there have been multiple incidents of falling down and bruising their arms and legs.

“We keep worrying about the safety of our children when they take their bikes out,” said V Vijayalakshmi, a teacher who resides in the street. Those who have their houses in the street have sent many petitions to local officials over the years but nothing has yielded any result so far.

Seven other streets of Vatsalapuram have well-laid roads, but the second street doesn’t. In 2016, government officials took measurements of the road and demolished encroachments giving the locals a glimmer of hope. But five years later, nothing has changed. When contacted, an official said the road will be relaid soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruninravur Chennai
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp