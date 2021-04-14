When will their ‘no road’ curse end?

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A street that is home to nearly 25 residents in Thiruninravur has been left without a road for over two decades, reflecting the apathy of officials in various governments. The residents of the second street of Vatsalapuram, among the first developed areas in the region, claim that disputes with one of the residents over alleged encroachment has robbed them of a road. The arterial street connects the town’s centre to many interior lanes and many find it tough to reach the main road.

The street is located behind a newly-built bus stand and despite commercial development around this street in the northwest Chennai suburb, road infrastructure has always remained elusive. At the street’s entrance is a makeshift auto-rickshaw stand, which has made it even more difficult for the vehicles to enter.

“My grandsons say they are unable to get cabs into this street whenever I want to go to the hospital for a checkup because drivers refuse to enter,” said S Padma, a septuagenarian who lives in the street. She added that when it rains, it becomes even more difficult to use the ‘road’. The street is filled with gravel and residents say there have been multiple incidents of falling down and bruising their arms and legs.

“We keep worrying about the safety of our children when they take their bikes out,” said V Vijayalakshmi, a teacher who resides in the street. Those who have their houses in the street have sent many petitions to local officials over the years but nothing has yielded any result so far.

Seven other streets of Vatsalapuram have well-laid roads, but the second street doesn’t. In 2016, government officials took measurements of the road and demolished encroachments giving the locals a glimmer of hope. But five years later, nothing has changed. When contacted, an official said the road will be relaid soon.