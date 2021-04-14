Woman murdered by estranged husband’s brothers in Pulianthope

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her estranged husband’s brothers in Pulianthope on Monday night. The victim, Supriya of Gurusamy Nagar in Pulianthope, was a vegetable vendor and reportedly had a few cases of illicit liquor sale pending against her.

According to the police, Supriya separated from her husband Ruban a few months ago and was living with her mother Pushpa, who also has some cases pending against him. “Around 8 pm on Monday, Ruban’s brothers Sudhakar, Ramkumar, and Prem Kumar reached Surpriya’s house and asked her to come with them to discuss something. As they were crossing Gurusamy Nagar ninth street, they attacked Supriya with machetes,” the police added.

Supriya collapsed on the spot with severe injuries on her head and the trio fled the scene. She was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but succumbed to her injuries within hours. On information, Basin Bridge police registered a case and handed over Surpiya’s body to her relatives after postmortem examination on Tuesday. A search has been initiated for Ruban’s brothers. Police suspect that the brothers had killed Supriya after suspecting her of being the mastermind behind their elder brother Ramesh’s murder a few months ago.

Juvenile among four held for murder

Chennai: Four persons, including a juvenile, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man at Kothavalchavadi in Korukkupet four days ago. Daily wage labourer Kannan’s body was found on April 8 and police learned it was murder only after the postmortem report confirmed that he was beaten to death. Further probe led to the arrest of the four persons. “Kannan used to frequently bother the juvenile demanding money for his expenses. The boy informed this to his elder brother, who along with his friends, beat Kannan to death,” a police officer alleged. All the four were remanded in judicial custody.