A day to remember fire fighters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Fire Service and Martyrs’ Day was observed on Monday in memory of the fire and rescue personnel who died during rescue operations.

The Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu placed a wreath at the memorial pillar at the State Training Centre in Tambaram. Officials and personnel from the department and dignitaries from other departments paid homage to firemen who lost their lives in harness.

To create awareness on safety, as many as 50 personnel, including the DGP, held a cycle rally for 200 km on the day. The rally started at the training centre in Tambaram towards Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram and Mamallapuram, before returning to the training centre eventually.