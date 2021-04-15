STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Beware of dry eyes

Most of us try to beat the heat by moving to a cooler place with air-conditioners and coolers.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Srinivasan G Rao
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of us try to beat the heat by moving to a cooler place with air-conditioners and coolers. On an average, we might be spending around 14 to 16 hours a day in an air-conditioned room. But this artificial air and temperature changes caused by the ACs harm our health, especially our eyes. People working in AC rooms often complain of dryness, irritation, grittiness, stickiness, itching, burning and watering from the eyes. This is called dry eye or dry eye syndrome.

Why ACs cause dry eyes
Adequate quality and quantity of tears in the eyes is essential for smooth functioning of the eyes. Dry eye syndrome is the change in quality or quantity of the three layers of the tear film oily (exterior), water/aqueous layer (middle) and protein (inner).

In an AC room, especially in very low temperatures, the air becomes extremely dry and causes evaporation from the watery layer of tear film, causing evaporative dry eyes. Subsequently, long-term exposure to such AC can also alter the lipid production from glands in the eyelids causing a change in quality and quantity of tear film and hence dry eyes. Without lubrication, the eyes are vulnerable to inflammation and infection.
The poor hygiene of ACs is among the main causes for proliferation of virus, bacteria and fungi. 

Major symptoms
Burning, dryness, itchiness, aching sensations, heaviness, watering from the eyes and blurred vision. The reading speed can slow down for those who have dry eyes.

Causes

  • Ageing and menopause in women.
  • Certain medical conditions including diabetes, thyroid disorders and vitamin A deficiency.
  • Side effects of certain drugs like antihistamines.
  • Laser eye surgery, though symptoms of dry eyes related to this procedure are usually temporary.
  • Tear gland damage from inflammation or radiation.
  • Diseases that affect your ability to produce tears, like Sjogren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, collagen vascular diseases.
  • Problems that don’t allow your eyelids to close.
  • People in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are more likely to be diagnosed with dry eyes than the other towns with relatively less air pollution.
  • Prolonged staring or use of computer or smartphones.

 Prevention

  •  Minimise the number of hours you use the AC for. Set temperature to around 23 degrees and up.
  •  Avoid facing the AC.
  •  Place an open bowl of water in a corner of the room to maintain humidity.
  •  Drink enough liquids.
  •  Frequent conscious blinking when using computer or phones will help in distribution of tear film.
  •  Have 7-8 hours of sleep.
  •  Follow eye doctor’s advice  to help your body create and secrete more tears and decrease eye irritation.

The writer is the regional head – Clinical Services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp