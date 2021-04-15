STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19: More triage centres soon in Chennai, says city civic body chief

Currently there are three such full-fledged screening centres here which decide whether a person testing positive must be allowed home quarantine, be admitted to a care centre or to a hospital.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health department staff collects details of a patient at a Covid-19 Triage Centre.

A health department staff collects details of a patient at a Covid-19 Triage Centre. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Triage centres, set up to screen Covid-19 cases and decide the next course of action based on the severity of symptoms, will soon be extended to 12 areas spread across the zones of the city, the Corporation Commissioner said on Wednesday. 

Currently there are three such full-fledged screening centres here which decide whether a person testing positive must be allowed home quarantine, be admitted to a care centre or to a hospital.

By increasing its number, hospitals’ load can be further reduced as those with mild symptoms will be assessed by post graduate doctors and others in these centres and they may be allowed home quarantine, Commissioner G Prakash said. 

Currently, the Covid-19 Care Centres operated by the Corporation have a capacity of 12,500 beds, of which only around 500 are occupied, he further said. Other facilities at Bharathi Women’s College and Jawahar Engineering College are almost ready and admissions will start soon, Prakash added.

During the first wave, the Corporation had a capacity of 28,000 beds.

Now, some colleges, however, have been turned to Assembly election vote counting centres, and those that can be temporarily converted to Covid-19 Care Centres will be considered, Prakash pointed. 

Further, the city has 8,000 volunteers for fever surveillance and in a few days, 12,000 such volunteers will be on duty, the Commissioner said. With regard to vaccination, the city crossed the 10-lakh figure as on Tuesday. 

“We have about 10-15 lakh vaccines in stock. More vaccines will also be supplied to us from time to time,” Prakash said.

With a majority of the frontline workers already vaccinated, of the 16,000 active Covid- 19 cases in the city, only 230 are frontline workers, the Commissioner pointed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
triage centres COVID 19 Coronavirus Chennai Lockdown Chennai Corporation
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp