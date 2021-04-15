Dinamani editor’s mother passes away in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and others have condoled the death of Minakshi Krishnan (90), mother of Dinamani editor K Vaidiyanathan.

She passed away due to age-related illness on Wednesday morning. She is survived by K Vaidiyanathan and daughter Anjani Nathan.

In his condolence message, the CM said, “Deeply saddened to learn the news about the demise of Minakshi Krishnan. I extend my deepest condolences to the family and pray to the Almighty that her soul rest in peace.” DMK president MK Stalin also expressed condolence.

PMK founder, Dr S Ramadoss said that it was an irreparable loss to Vaidiyanathan and family. Ministers and other leaders also extended condolences. Her last rights took place at Villivakkam electric crematorium.