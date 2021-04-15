‘Hub in the Sky’ inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mega IIT Alumni Industry Interaction Centre (AIIC), spread across 30,000 sq. feet, which includes a 10,000 sq. feet open terrace overlooking South Chennai and the Bay of Bengal, was inaugurated by Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director of IIT Madras, on Wednesday.

The AIIC, in its new abode aptly coined Hub in the Sky is situated on the 10th floor of Phase 2 of the IIT-M Research Park, and is designed by renowned architect, Hafeez Contractor.

Ramamurthi said that such a magnificent facility will be a catalyst for growth of the Indian industry in the years to come. The centre aims to provide a meeting ground for corporate research and development.