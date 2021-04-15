Is Covid-19 playbook different for entrance exams, wonder students seeking deferment   

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the decision to postpone Class 12 board exams for CBSE students in view of rising Covid-19 cases has been received well, students seek to postpone the entrance examinations to higher educational institutions – scheduled in the upcoming weeks – as well.

The central government on Wednesday said that further decision on the conduct of Class 12 boards will be taken after June 1. However, a series of entrance exams, including JEE (Main), NEET-PG and those to the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy are still scheduled in April and May.

Over 22 lakh students have registered for JEE (Main) alone. Students ask whether their safety will not be compromised upon while gathering for taking up these entrance tests.

P Akash, a candidate who is to appear for the JEE Main 2021 exams on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, said that the number of Covid-19 cases in his apartment has been on the rise over the past week.

“There are seven persons who tested positive in my apartment in the last week alone. I am scared that the number of cases will rise significantly by the end of the month when the exam is scheduled,” he said, urging the government to also postpone all entrance exams for the time being.

Dhamini (name changed), who aspires to crack the JEE (Main) said that there are lesser number of centres used for the test as opposed to public exams.

“Students who live on the outskirts of the city have to use public transport to get to their exam centres in the city. It will be a lot of risk considering how bad the Covid-19 scenario is becoming in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Manisha Raman, the mother of an IIT aspirant, observed that it is only those who are above 45 years of age getting the vaccine while young adults are more vulnerable.