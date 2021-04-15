Nippon launches TN Style Guide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Tamil New Year, Nippon Paint has launched Tamil Nadu Style Guide, which captures beautiful shades and colour of the land. Mahesh S Anand, president of Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (decorative division), said, “We aim to share this colourful journey of Tamil Nadu’s culture and traditions with this style guide.

We are certain that our consumers will get some inspiration for their homes from this.” The style guide captures perfectly all that Tamil Nadu has to offer, ranging from hospitality, architecture, literature, delicacy, culture and sport, inspired by kolams, chettinad houses, etc.