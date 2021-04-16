Actor files plaint against sub-inspector

CHENNAI: Actor Radha of Sundhara Travels fame has filed a harassment complaint against a sub-inspector, whom she claims to be her husband. The actor in her complaint said that the accused abused her verbally and physically, doubting her fidelity. Virugambakkam police said that they have received a complaint but have not registered an FIR. Preliminary inquiry is on.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Next few weeks 'challenging' as India Open withdrawal list in singles rises to 13
Kotak Mahindra, RBL Bank, IDFC first among key suitors for Citi's retail business
Asian Championships: Lifter Jhilli assured of medal, Mirabai eyes improvement
COVID:19: Maharashtra CM chairs meet on oxygen supply, beds in Mumbai
Gujarat reports highest one-day rise of 8,920 COVID-19 cases; 94 die
Pakistan asks India to appoint lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav