Elderly woman attacked and robbed of gold chain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An elderly woman was robbed of five sovereign gold chain while she was cleaning the floor in front of her house at Gandhi Nagar in Perungalathur on Thursday. The assailant pushed her down and fled with the chain.

Around 5.30 pm, Chandra (75) was cleaning the floor to draw ‘kolam’ when a man got off a car and approached her, police said. “On the pretext of inquiring about some address, the man suddenly snatched Chandra’s chain and pushed her on the road,” they added.

The septuagenarian received treatment for minor injuries at a private hospital soon after. Peerkankaranai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Chain snatcher arrested

A week after an eight-month pregnant woman was attacked and dragged by a chain snatcher, a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case. He was identified as Karthik (24) from Madurai, who has more than 25 cases against him. Karthik who was in a hideout in Madurai was traced by the city police and arrested on Thursday.