Students in dark as Anna University withholds exam results

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has withheld the results of reportedly more than half the students, particularly those from colleges in Tier-II areas, who took up the November/December 2020 semester examinations, for reasons including “double-checking” that the candidates have not indulged in “malpractice”. This has led to confusion and complaints of being seen in bad light among the students.

The exam results for second, third and final year engineering students were announced earlier this week.

“If the students have not indulged in any malpractice, and yet their results are withheld, it will be released in the upcoming week,” said a senior official from the university. The official added that results of students have been withheld due to various reasons, including non-payment of exam fees, indulgence in malpractice, suspicion of indulging in malpractice and incompletely processed results.

Many students are confused over why their results have been withheld. A majority of students in engineering colleges, especially those in Tier-II cities, are yet to receive their results. “The results of more than 70 per cent of my classmates have been withheld. They have also failed many students whose results have been published. We are very anxious,” said a final year engineering student from Villupuram.

Another student from Cuddalore, pointing to similar circumstances in his college, said, “Students are very anxious about the results. Students who did not copy (in exams) have also not received their results. However, we are seen in bad light because our results are withheld.” The November/December 2020 semester examinations, which were delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, were held online in February.

The exams were proctored not only by invigilators but also by Artificial Intelligence. Around four lakh students had appeared for the online examinations this year. Those who wish to check their results can visit aucoe.annauniv.edu.

