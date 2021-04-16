Two murder accused out on bail end lives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In separate incidents, a 25-year-old woman who was arrested for murdering her live-in partner and a 24-year-old man who was arrested for murdering his wife, died by suicide after they were released on bail, on Wednesday.

Cases have been registered and probes are on. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).