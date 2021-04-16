Webinar to boost India, Taiwan textile ties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost ties between Indian and Taiwanese textile companies, Bureau of Foreign Trade - BOFT, Taiwan (ROC) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council, TAITRA are jointly organising a webinar on “Textile Manufacturing Solution” on April 29.

Experts from Taiwan will share advantages of smart manufacturing technologies and its impacts in the Indian textile industry. The event will also brainstorm on technical know-how, best practices and business strategies. The webinar will be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zmW4OC2HoI.

The key speakers are Fred Liang - Logic Art Automation Co. Ltd; Mason Chao - Pailung Machinery Mill Co. Ltd; CL Chang, ACME Machinery Industry Co. Ltd and Alfie Lin - Hsing Cheng Machinery Ind. Co. Ltd. Registre free on https://rb.gy/xkdyuk.