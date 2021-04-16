STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won’t hesitate to order demolition of Semmenchery police station: HC

Recording the submissions, the court directed the State that the police station shall not be used until further orders and no further funds shall be allocated for the project.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that it will not hesitate to order demolition of the new Semmenchery police station if it was found to have been constructed on Tamaraikkeni lake, the Madras High Court directed the IIT-Madras to form a team for site inspection and submit a detailed report.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by Arrappor Iyakkam seeking to quash re-classification of Tamaraikkeni lake’s land use to that of ‘institutional use zone’ and restore the water body in its original form. The NGO also sought to restrain authorities concerned from continuing the police station construction.

Recording the submissions, the court directed the State that the police station shall not be used until further orders and no further funds shall be allocated for the project. It also directed IIT-Madras to nominate two professors for inspecting whether the land was part of any water body previously.

“If that is the case, the professors should recommend remedial measures needed to restore the water body,” the court said and adjourned the plea to April 29.

Plea by NGO
