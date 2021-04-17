STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robot-Assisted Cancer surgery unit at Apollo

(From Left) Apollo Proton Cancer Centre Chief Executive Officer Harish Trivedi, Radiation Oncology APCC Medical Director & Head Dr Rakesh Jalali and Senior Consultant and Lead surgeon, GI Oncology Dr

CHENNAI: The dedicated robot-assisted cancer surgery unit launched at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) on is all set to provide patients with comprehensive cancer care under one roof. The hospital’s first robotic procedure was also performed on a 40-year-old patient on the day.

The unit is equipped with advanced fourth-generation ‘Da Vinci Surgical System’, the most advanced platform for minimally invasive surgery available, and a dedicated team. The unit is led by senior consultant and lead surgeon, GI Oncology, Dr Ajit Pai. According to the hospital, the robotic surgery offers a specialized 360 degree care with most advanced robotics system for complex surgeries.

“This advancement enhances recovery from major operations, reduces infection risk, increases surgery precision and reduces the patient’s length of stay at the facility. The four-armed surgical robotic system is a breakthrough in surgical technology and i s a crucial component of our integrated cancer care program,” said Dr Pai. Robot-assisted surgery integrates advanced computer technology with the experience of skilled surgeons.

This technology provides the surgeon with a 10x magnified, high definition and 3D-image of the body’s intricate anatomy. The controls in the console allow surgeon to manipulate special surgical instruments that are smaller, as well as more flexible and maneuverable than the human hand. The surgeon is thus in complete control of the surgical procedure.

The robot helps replicate the surgeon’s hand movements while minimising hand tremors. The surgery is thus conducted with enhanced precision, dexterity, and control even during the most complex procedures, said the hospital authorities. Dr Pai and his team successfully performed the first robotic surgery at the new unit in APCC treating a patient from Bangladesh who was diagnosed with colon cancer.

The patient after a radical cancer operation, was discharged within 48 hours. Citing advantages of the robotic assisted cancer surgeries, Dr Pai said it causes less damage to healthy tissues, reduced risk of wound infection, minimal blood loss during surgery, less pain and faster recovery.

Technology & experience
Robot-assisted surgery integrates advanced computer technology with experience of skilled surgeons

