STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stay on action against Anna varsity V-C Surappa extended

HC extends interim order restraining govt action against the Anna University ex-VC

Published: 17th April 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday extended, until further orders, an interim order restraining the Tamil Nadu government from taking any decision on an inquiry report against former vice chancellor of Anna University MK Surappa.

Justice M Govindaraj passed the orders on the plea moved by Surappa that the State government had passed a notification dated November 11,2020 constituting a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the High Court, Justice P Kalaiyarasan, to probe the allegations of bribery and corruption during his tenure. This was so as the ruling dispensation was not happy with the fact that he was not toeing the line of the political masters, Surappa pleaded.

According to him, “The notification is an abuse of process of law as the very complainants do not exist, and the commission of inquiry was not appointed to inquire into the complaints received but to find out if any complaint can be made against the petitioner to harass the petitioner.”

“Certain actions I took as a vice-chancellor and as an academician did not find favour with the Higher education secretary as these actions hurt the political agenda of the ruling dispensation,” he added. Surappa’s three-year term as Vice Chancellor came to an end a few days ago.

The State government during the hearing on Friday sought time to file an additional counter on the plea. The judge noting the earlier interim orders of a single judge extended the plea until further orders and adjourned it to June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court MK Surappa Anna University
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp