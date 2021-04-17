STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waste dump: PCB sends notice to town panchayat

Waste management rules allegedly flouted in Nandivaram-Guduvancheri town panchayat

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued show cause notice to Nandivaram-Guduvancheri town panchayat executive officer under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, for allegedly violating Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The board has also fixed `11 lakh as interim compensation to be levied on the town panchayat for dumping solid wastes within the composting facility from April 2020 to February this year.

An explanation has been sought from the panchayat as to why the TNPCB should not recover compensation for non-compliance of rules. “Non-receipt of any reply will be construed as lack of any satisfactory explanation to offer and action will be taken on merits in accordance with the law,” TNPCB chairman has said.

The issue pertains to Zion Nagar Plot Owners Welfare Association and Nandivaram Radha Nagar Residents Welfare Association filing applications before the southern bench of National Green Tribunal alleging dumping and burning of garbage and solid waste in Nandivaram lake. On February 4, 2020, a joint committee was formed to inspect the area and submit a report on the extent of legacy waste kept undisposed, and action taken in compliance with the SWM Rules.

Based on the report, the NGT bench directed TNPCB to initiate action. The district environmental engineer (DEE) of TNPCB inspected the micro composting facility in Nandivaram village and noticed that the local body had dumped solid waste within the facility.

As per the details furnished by the town panchayat, it is learnt that out of 14.4 tonnes of solid waste generated daily, only 8.78 tonnes is processed. The town panchayat had also not carried out 100 per cent segregation of waste or provided adequate capacities for material recovery facilities. In compliance with the NGT orders, the DEE fixed Rs 11 lakh as interim compensation to be levied.

Nandivaram lake
