With over 2000 active cases, Teynampet worst Covid-hit zone in Chennai as second wave sweeps Tamil Nadu capital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the number of Covid cases on an upswing in the city, the Teynampet zone of the city corporation has clocked the highest number of active cases as on Friday.

Currently, it is the only zone with more than 2,000 active cases. The zone has 2,396 active cases, and has so far had 539 deaths and 24,034 recoveries.

A week ago, the zone had 1,325 active cases.

“Teynampet now has positive cases in nearly 150 streets. Fever surveillance has been strengthened in these streets and residents who meet the vaccination criteria are requested to get inoculated,” said a corporation official.

He added that the staff have been instructed to bring people who meet the age bracket for vaccination.

Officials said that close to 250 fever camps are being held and about 10,000 people are covered every day.

However, from about 30,000 people attending fever camps during June and July last year, the number has dropped to less than 10,000 now.

Over the last one week, as many as 3,767 camps have been held and 3,092 people were found symptomatic.

The city has a total of 22,420 active cases.

The corporation is also keeping a close eye on zones that are witnessing a quick surge, including Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Kodambakkam, and Valsaravakkam.