186 votes polled in Velachery booth re-poll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 186 votes were polled of the total 548 in Velachery’s booth no 92 where re-polls were held on Saturday, said corporation officials. The voting took place from 7 am to 7 pm.

A re-election in the booth was ordered after corporation staff on election duty at DAV school in Velachery were found taking electronic voting machines (EVMs) and a VVPAT machine in a two-wheeler on April 6, after polling had ended. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo had earlier said while the two EVMs were unused spares, the VVPAT machine was used for 50 minutes.

The Congress and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidates had registered a complaint on the unauthorised transportation of the machines with the ECI following the incident. A re-poll was announced based on a report submitted by returning officers and observers.