Bid to smuggle 6 kg gold foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Customs foiled bid to smuggle 6 kg gold worth Rs 2.90 crore by concealing it in an aircraft at Chennai airport. Air India flight AI-906 which arrived from Dubai was rummaged and two packets wrapped with adhesive tapes were found concealed under one aircraft seat. Six gold bars weighing 1 kg each with foreign markings worth Rs 2.90 crore were seized as unclaimed under Customs Act.